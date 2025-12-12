Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed
Energy
- 12 December, 2025
- 16:07
From January to November of this year, Azerbaijan produced 407,500 tons of methanol (methyl alcohol), a 13% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.
As of December 1 of this year, the remaining finished product inventory amounted to 33,800 tons.
Latest News
16:17
National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in AlgeriaForeign policy
16:07
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 monthsInfrastructure
16:07
Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealedEnergy
16:04
Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar AliyevForeign policy
16:00
Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–NovemberEnergy
15:58
Jozef Hrabina: Azerbaijan and Slovakia could establish joint defense venturesForeign policy
15:36
US authorities may put most serious warning on Covid vaccines, sources sayHealth
15:35
Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold depositForeign policy
15:21
Photo