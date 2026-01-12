Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 15:02
    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 23.1 million tons of oil (including condensate), marking a 1.3 million ton, or 5.3% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

    According to the ministry's operational data for 2025, the consortium exported 20 million tons of oil, which is 1 million tons or 4.8% less than in 2024. Last year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 2.5 million tons of oil, representing a decrease of 0.3 million tons or 10.7% YoY.

    Of Azerbaijan"s total oil exports in 2025, 0.6 million tons came from the Absheron field, unchanged from the previous year.

    The first oil from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, located about 100 km off Azerbaijan's coast, was produced in 1997.

    The initial production sharing agreement for the development of the block was signed on September 20, 1994. On September 14, 2017, a new agreement was signed for joint operation and production sharing, extending the development of the fields until the end of 2049.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy oil exports
    Ötən il Azərbaycan neft ixracını 5 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил экспорт нефти более чем на 5%

    Latest News

    15:23

    Iran says communication lines with US are open

    Region
    15:10

    Norwegian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

    Other countries
    15:02

    Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

    Energy
    14:43

    Number of marriages, divorces in Azerbaijan down in 2025

    Domestic policy
    14:33

    Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance's return on funds in SOFAZ falls

    Finance
    14:26

    Georgian PM travels to UAE to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit

    Region
    14:21

    Azerbaijan starts importing pepper from another two countries

    Business
    14:11

    Zelenskyy proposes Ukrainian parliament extend martial law for 90 days

    Region
    14:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of agriculture meets with Israeli counterpart

    Finance
    All News Feed