Azerbaijan reduces oil exports by over 5%

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 23.1 million tons of oil (including condensate), marking a 1.3 million ton, or 5.3% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry's operational data for 2025, the consortium exported 20 million tons of oil, which is 1 million tons or 4.8% less than in 2024. Last year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 2.5 million tons of oil, representing a decrease of 0.3 million tons or 10.7% YoY.

Of Azerbaijan"s total oil exports in 2025, 0.6 million tons came from the Absheron field, unchanged from the previous year.

The first oil from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, located about 100 km off Azerbaijan's coast, was produced in 1997.

The initial production sharing agreement for the development of the block was signed on September 20, 1994. On September 14, 2017, a new agreement was signed for joint operation and production sharing, extending the development of the fields until the end of 2049.