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    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan proposes joint development of renewable energy with Laos

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:49
    Azerbaijan proposes joint development of renewable energy with Laos

    Azerbaijan is offering companies from Laos the opportunity to establish production facilities in the country's industrial parks and the Alat Free Economic Zone, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said at the Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum, according to Report.

    "Laos has considerable experience in hydropower, while Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier of energy resources and is actively expanding its solar, wind and hydropower generation capacity. We have opportunities to cooperate in renewable energy, energy grid management, electricity trading and improving energy efficiency," Akhundov emphasized.

    The deputy minister expressed confidence that strengthening business ties between the two countries would be mutually beneficial.

    Anar Akhundov Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum Renewable energy
    Azərbaycan Laosa bərpa olunan enerjinin birgə inkişafını təklif edib
    Азербайджан предложил Лаосу совместное развитие возобновляемой энергетики
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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