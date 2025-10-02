Azerbaijan, IRENA discuss strengthening energy cooperation
02 October, 2025
Azerbaijan and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.
Azerbaijani Minister Shahbazov noted that he met with IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera in Astana.
The meeting focused on strengthening international partnerships in Azerbaijan's energy transition process and implementing regionally significant renewable energy initiatives.
