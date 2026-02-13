Polish border guards detain 8 people from Belarus for smuggling

Polish border guards near the Belarusian border detained eight individuals believed to be part of a smuggling ring using weather balloons, according to the press service of the Polish Border Guard, Report informs referring to Polish media.

They were detained in the Wojewodztwo podlaskie for attempting to illegally import cigarettes.

Since the beginning of 2026, sixteen individuals have been detained on suspicion of such smuggling, with the value of the seized cigarettes reaching 2.8 million Polish zlotys ($778,000).