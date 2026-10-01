Azerbaijan invites Greek businesses to invest in its economy

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan has invited Greek businesses to benefit from Azerbaijan's favorable investment environment and regional connectivity opportunities, increase mutual investments, and establish long-term partnerships, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"At the Azerbaijan-Greece Business Forum, held in Athens within the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and attended by more than 90 companies, we presented Azerbaijan's investment opportunities.

We highlighted avenues for advancing investment and business cooperation in energy, green energy interconnections, transport and logistics, digital technologies, industry and other sectors," reads the post.