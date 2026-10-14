Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan generates 4.2B kwh of green energy in nine months

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:58
    Azerbaijan generates 4.2B kwh of green energy in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 21.19 billion kWh of electricity.

    According to Report, citing operational data by the country"s Ministry of Energy, electricity generation during the period included:

    - 16.96 billion kWh from thermal power plants (TPPs),

    - Just over 2.767 billion kWh from hydroelectric power plants (HPPs),

    - Nearly 1.464 billion kWh from other sources, including:

    - 768.7 million kWh from wind power plants,

    - 501.5 million kWh from solar power plants,

    - 193.6 million kWh from the Waste-to-Energy Plant.

    Compared to the same period in 2025, electricity production increased by 352.8 million kWh at hydropower plants, 698.4 million kWh at wind power plants and 10.2 million kWh at the Waste-to-Energy Plant.

    Overall, electricity generation from renewable energy sources, including hydropower, rose by almost 1.052 billion kWh to reach 4.231 billion kWh.

    In the first nine months of this year, electricity generation amounted to just over 18.233 billion kWh at AzerEnerji OJSC, including: nearly 15.435 billion kWh from TPPs, just over 2.753 billion kWh from HPPs, 45.5 million kWh from solar power plants and nearly 2.958 billion kWh at independent power producers.

    During the reporting period, electricity exports totaled 301.6 million kWh, while imports amounted to 170.6 million kWh.

    Ministry of Energy Electricity production Renewable energy Green energy
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda 4,2 milyard kVt/saat "yaşıl enerji" istehsal edilib
    В Азербайджане за 9 месяцев произведено 4,2 млрд кВт/ч зеленой энергии
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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