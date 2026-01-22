Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan exports over 23M tons of oil to 22 countries in 2025 - LIST

    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 23.38 million tons of oil to 22 countries, Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee.

    During the reporting period, the top five countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil were Italy, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania, and Germany.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan began exporting oil to three new countries: Switzerland, Denmark, and Georgia.

    Ötən il Azərbaycan 22 ölkəyə neft ixrac edib - SİYAHI
    Азербайджан в 2025 году экспортировал нефть в 22 страны - СПИСОК

