Azerbaijan exports over 23M tons of oil to 22 countries in 2025 - LIST
Energy
- 22 January, 2026
- 15:49
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 23.38 million tons of oil to 22 countries, Report informs, citing statistics from the State Customs Committee.
During the reporting period, the top five countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil were Italy, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania, and Germany.
In 2025, Azerbaijan began exporting oil to three new countries: Switzerland, Denmark, and Georgia.
