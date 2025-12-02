Azerbaijan, EU mull implementation of energy export project

Implementation of the Green Energy Corridor project, which will provide electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe, was discussed today.

Report informs that the talks took place during a meeting between Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Marijana Kujundžić.

The meeting discussed development prospects for Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in the energy sector. Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner in Europe's energy supply, as well as its activities in renewable energy, were highly appreciated.

During the meeting, the continuation of cooperation in the Energy Dialogue format and implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor expansion project were reviewed. The meeting also touched upon cooperation issues in the EU4Energy program, decarbonization, energy efficiency, hydrogen, and other promising directions.