    Azerbaijan earns over $126M in crude oil exports to India

    Energy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 14:29
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 250,122 tons of crude oil to India, valued at just over $126.1 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the exports dropped by 4.7 times in volume and fell by 5.8 times in value.

    During 10 months, crude oil exports to India accounted for 1.2% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.

    Azərbaycan Hindistana neft satışını 5 dəfəyə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил экспорт нефти в Индию почти в 5 раз

