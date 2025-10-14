Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol output

Azerbaijan produced 360,300 tons of methanol during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 7.1% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

As of October 1, 2025, the country had 38,200 tons of final product in stock.

Methanol is produced at the Methanol Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), located in the Garadagh district of Baku. Launched in 2013, the plant has been operated by SOCAR's subsidiary, SOCAR Methanol LLC, since 2016, and became the company's property in August 2017. The facility has an annual production capacity of 650,000 to 700,000 tons of methanol. Natural gas and desalinated water are used as raw materials in the production process.