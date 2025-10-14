Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol output
Energy
- 14 October, 2025
- 17:55
Azerbaijan produced 360,300 tons of methanol during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 7.1% decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
As of October 1, 2025, the country had 38,200 tons of final product in stock.
Methanol is produced at the Methanol Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), located in the Garadagh district of Baku. Launched in 2013, the plant has been operated by SOCAR's subsidiary, SOCAR Methanol LLC, since 2016, and became the company's property in August 2017. The facility has an annual production capacity of 650,000 to 700,000 tons of methanol. Natural gas and desalinated water are used as raw materials in the production process.
Latest News
18:05
IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in SeptemberEnergy
17:59
IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
17:57
Photo
Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief ministerForeign policy
17:55
Photo
Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's AghdaraDomestic policy
17:55
Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol outputEnergy
17:42
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in BakuForeign policy
17:40
Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%Energy
17:25
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in PakistanForeign policy
17:25