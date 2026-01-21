Azerbaijan boosts export of petroleum products by almost 37%
Energy
- 21 January, 2026
- 11:30
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported nearly 735,807 tons of petroleum products worth nearly $432 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
According to the customs declarations, the exports grew by 36.9% in volume and 28.9% in value compared to 2024.
Last year, petroleum products accounted for 1.72% of Azerbaijan's total exports.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025. Of this, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%.
