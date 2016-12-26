 Top
    Arab Fund may buy shares of "Rosneft"

    Consortium can resell part of treasury shares

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Rosneft" may have new shareholders. Report informs referring to "Vedomosti".

    Notably, in early December the consortium Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Glencore acquired 19.5% stake in the company for 10.2 bln euros.

    According to the information, consortium can resell part of its treasury shares.

    The most likely candidate - another Arab Fund, said two sources of "Vedomosti". Another source said that Arab Mubadala fund willing to take part among shareholders.

    Notably, "Rosneft" before privatization was negotiating with 30 foundations, companies and financial institutions from America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

