Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Alexey Likhachev: Rosatom building wind farm in Issyk-Kul

    Energy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 12:28
    Alexey Likhachev: Rosatom building wind farm in Issyk-Kul

    The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is implementing a 100 MW wind farm construction project in Kyrgyzstan, according to Interfax citing a statement from the head of the state corporation, Alexey Likhachev, Report informs.

    According to him, most of the equipment has already been delivered to the construction site.

    "A significant portion of the equipment has already been delivered to the Issyk-Kul region. And I am confident that we will follow the plan and schedule for this project," Likhachev concluded.

    Furthermore, Likhachev noted that Rosatom is discussing the construction of small and medium-capacity nuclear power plants with Kyrgyzstan and has offered to assist the country with hydropower projects.

    "We have repeatedly stated that we are ready to build both small and medium [nuclear power plants - ed.] in Kyrgyzstan and are in discussions with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy regarding this matter. <...> We have also offered our assistance in implementing hydropower projects, and we hope that this work will yield a separate outcome," Likhachev said.

    Kyrgyz Energy Ministry Russia's Rosatom
    Алексей Лихачев: "Росатом" ведет строительство ветропарка в Иссык-Куле

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