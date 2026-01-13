ACWA Power: Azerbaijan to become green energy hub for Europe, other regions

Azerbaijan is a key country with a developed energy system and significant potential for capacity expansion, positioning it to become a green energy hub for both Europe and other regions, ACWA Power Executive Director Mohammad Abunayyan said in an interview with the AnewZ TV channel, Report informs.

According to him, the company's interest extends beyond Azerbaijan to the wider region, which may potentially develop into a green energy hub.

"That is why ACWA Power intends to develop solar and wind energy, energy storage systems, green hydrogen projects, and water desalination here, which is already reflected in our latest projects," he noted.

Abunayyan expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his strategic vision and leadership, emphasizing that the official opening ceremony of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm was a clear example of the successful integration of large-scale green projects.

"Thanks to his vision and true leadership, we were able to implement this large-scale project," the company's executive director emphasized.

He noted that while many countries viewed the energy transition solely through the prism of alternative sources, President Ilham Aliyev clearly conveyed a different understanding of this process at COP29, successfully held in Azerbaijan.

"The energy transition is not about focusing on a single energy source. It is about optimizing all resources, complementing them, and working together to achieve global goals, based on a mandatory economic justification, not under political pressure. This approach makes the transition sustainable and effective," Abunayyan stated.

According to him, it was this vision that enabled Azerbaijan to formulate a comprehensive energy transition and green energy strategy aimed at creating a balanced energy system and developing the necessary infrastructure.

The executive director also praised the country's investment environment, noting its transparency and friendly nature.

"Any investor in Azerbaijan receives fair treatment and predictable conditions. This is why investors from all over the world are coming here, not only in green energy but also in other sectors," he emphasized.

According to Abunayyan, ACWA Power began operations in Azerbaijan during a difficult period, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and serious logistical challenges.

"Despite challenges in the supply chain and transportation over distances of more than 10,000 kilometers, the Azerbaijani government has been a reliable partner, providing support at every stage. This is critical for investors," he noted.

Speaking about the uniqueness of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Farm, the executive director emphasized that the project consists of two independent power plants and is distinguished by the exceptional quality of its wind resources – some of the best in the world.

"The project has real economic value: local content is used at all stages, contractors are engaged, jobs are created, and significant added value is generated. Its value lies not only in the production of green energy and the release of gas or oil for export, but also in the expansion of economic opportunities for people," concluded Abunayyan.

The 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Farm project is being implemented using the independent power generation model and is the first large-scale wind energy project in Azerbaijan created on an independent basis.

It plays a significant role in the country's transition to renewable energy.

The wind farm will generate up to 907 GWh of clean electricity annually, providing electricity for over 300,000 households.

This will also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 400,000 tons per year, contributing to Azerbaijan's achievement of national sustainable development and decarbonization goals.

The wind farm covers the Absheron (section 1) and Khizi (section 3) districts, including the villages of Chayly and Sitalchay. The project includes the installation of 37 wind turbines: 12 in Absheron and 25 in Khizi.