    Abdullayev: SOCAR honored with Digital Lighthouse Award for digital transformation

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has become the only energy company in the world to receive the Digital Lighthouse Award for the third time.

    According to Report's correspondent in Davos, SOCAR's Chief Digitalization Officer, Murad Abdullayev, told journalists that 250 companies worldwide have been honored with the World Economic Forum's Digital Lighthouse Award. SOCAR's Carbamide Plant was the first in Azerbaijan and the Central Asia region to be selected as a member of the Global Lighthouse Network and also became the first enterprise in the region to receive the Forum"s Digital Lighthouse Award.

    Abdullayev noted that this award demonstrates that SOCAR's systematic digital transformation is moving in the right direction.

    He emphasized that SOCAR's digital transformation is being implemented not only to deploy projects and technologies but also in line with the company's strategic goals: "These goals include increasing operational efficiency, transitioning to green energy, and developing employees' digital skills."

    SOCAR rəsmisi: "Digital Lighthouse Award" mükafatı sistematik rəqəmsal transformasiyanın göstəricisidir"
    Абдуллаев: Digital Lighthouse Award присуждена SOCAR за цифровую трансформацию

