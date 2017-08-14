Total solar eclipse to occur on August 21

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Total solar eclipse will occur on August 21.

Report informs citing the official website of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, sun’s crown will be several times larger than previous ones.

Totality will last for 2 minutes and 40 seconds (the nature event will start at 19:47 Baku time and will be at maximum at 22:26, ending at 01.04), moon shadow on the Earth's surface will make 115 km. The event partly covering Western Europe and South America, will be observed in US.

The solar eclipse that will cover all US states for the first time is called the Great American Eclipse. Solar activity will be monitored by DKIST, the world's most powerful solar telescope.

The next Solar Eclipse is expected to take place on September 2, 2035.

Notably, the first lunar eclipse in 2017 took place on February 11 and the solar eclipse on February 26.