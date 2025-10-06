Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Scientists from US and Japan receive Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

    Education and science
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 14:26
    Scientists from US and Japan receive Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

    Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance that prevents the immune system from harming the body, Report informs, citing the Nobel Prize official website.

    The laureates identified the immune system"s security guards, regulatory T cells, which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body.

    "Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases," says Olle Kämpe, chair of the Nobel Committee.

    Mary Brunkow Fred Ramsdell Shimon Sakaguchi Nobel Prize Olle Kämpe
    Tibb üzrə Nobel mükafatı laureatları açıqlanıb
    Названы лауреаты на Нобелевскую премию по медицине

    Latest News

    14:34

    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    14:32

    ING sees potential for economic growth in Azerbaijan to recover to 2.5-3% in 2026

    Finance
    14:26

    Scientists from US and Japan receive Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

    Education and science
    14:12

    Over 20,000 guests expected in Baku for WUF13 in 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:53

    Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    13:51
    Photo

    Urban planning campaign launched at ADA University under WUF13

    Infrastructure
    13:43

    The Korea Post: Azerbaijan considers advancing peace agenda its highest duty

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Nakhchivan to host Professions of Future Summit

    Social security
    13:20

    TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed