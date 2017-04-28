Professor Nargiz Pashayeva receives Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal

© Report.az

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Presidium of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has awarded recipients of “Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan” at its general meeting.

Report informs, corresponding member of ANAS, professor Nargiz Pashayeva was awarded “Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for her exceptional role in establishing Oxford Nizami Ganjavi Centre for the Study of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, which is a remarkable project implemented in Azerbaijan`s science and education area in the years of independence, and ensuring the centre`s effective activity.

Addressing the ceremony, professor Nargiz Pashayeva thanked for the award, and highlighted the activity and accomplishments of Oxford Nizami Ganjavi Centre for the Study of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The centre’s co-chair on behalf of the UK, professor Robert Hoyland also received “Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for his contribution to the study of Azerbaijan`s culture and history on a global scale.

Professor Robert Hoyland said he was happy to be awarded the medal, and thanked ANAS Presidium for recognizing his activity.