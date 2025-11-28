Nakhchivan State University discusses cooperation with Chinese universities

Discussions are underway to expand cooperation between Nakhchivan State University (NSU) and universities in China, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists in Nakhchivan.

According to Report"s Nakhchivan bureau, the minister emphasized the significant potential for the development of educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

"During our meeting with China"s Ambassador Lu Mei, special attention was given to establishing ties between NSU and Chinese universities, opportunities for Chinese students to study in Nakhchivan, as well as cooperation with research institutes. We aim to expand such collaboration in higher education. The Chinese government regularly carries out such projects, and we believe that cooperation will cover various fields. This could be possible both in Nakhchivan and in other regions of Azerbaijan," Amrullayev said.