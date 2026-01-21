Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Education and science
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 20:51
    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

    As Report informs with reference to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the document was signed during the meeting of Minister Emin Amrullayev with the chairman of the Higher Education Council of Türkiye (YÖK) Erol Ozvar.

    At the meeting in Türkiye, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations in the field of higher education between the two countries, and the results of long-term effective cooperation between higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were highly appreciated.

    Karabakh University Emin Amrullayev
    Photo
    Qarabağ Universiteti ilə İstanbul Texniki Universiteti arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    Photo
    Карабахский университет и Стамбульский технический университет подписали Меморандум о взаимопонимании

    Latest News

    20:56

    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:51
    Photo

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Education and science
    20:45

    Trump: US won't use force to seize Greenland

    Other countries
    20:41

    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    20:27
    Video

    AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya

    Media
    20:22

    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    20:10

    Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 years

    Other countries
    20:01

    Azerbaijan increases non-oil-gas exports to Russia

    Business
    All News Feed