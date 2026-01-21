Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU
Education and science
- 21 January, 2026
- 20:51
Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
As Report informs with reference to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the document was signed during the meeting of Minister Emin Amrullayev with the chairman of the Higher Education Council of Türkiye (YÖK) Erol Ozvar.
At the meeting in Türkiye, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations in the field of higher education between the two countries, and the results of long-term effective cooperation between higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were highly appreciated.
