Institute of History hosts presentation of book about philanthropist Aga Musa Naghiyev

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) hosted a presentation of the book "In Search of the Past", dedicated to the well-known millionaire oil producer, philanthropist Aga Musa Naghiyev.

Report informs referring to the Department of Public Relations of the Institute of History, the author of the publication is a researcher heritage Agha Musa Naghiyev and his granddaughter Dilara Naghiyeva, scientific editor is academician Arif Hashimov.

The event started with opening remarks of the Director of Institute of History, Yagub Mahmudov.

The scientist noted that Agha Musa Naghiyev invested not only in the construction of buildings, but also in education, broadening of outlook, raising the cultural level of the people.

During the presentation, Academician-secretary of the Department of Social Sciences,Corresponding Member of ANAS Nargiz Akhundova, deputies Ganira Pashayeva, Jale Aliyeva, Dilara Jabrayilova and others told about the philanthropic and social activities of Aga Musa Naghiyev.

During the event reports of the head of department of Institute of History Haji Hasanov and senior researcher of the Institute of History Sevinj Mustafayeva were heard.