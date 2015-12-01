 Top
    Entrance exam for doctoral program to be held on IELTS

    Exams will be organized in GRBS educational center

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 5 and 12, entrance examination for doctoral program on Enlish will be held on IELTS program.

    Report was told in the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), exams will be organized in GRBS educational center.

    Applicants, who got positive mark from specialization subject and philosophy should fill Aplication Form immediately in electronic or paper form and sent to office@ielts.az e-mail address of GRBS educational center with copy of identity card or present to GRBS educational center in person. 

