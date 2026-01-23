Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Baku Higher Oil School tops graduate employment ranking

    Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has taken first place among Azerbaijani universities in terms of graduate employment.

    According to Report, based on the State Employment Agency"s ranking for 2018–2022, a total of 402 out of 535 graduates of BHOS found jobs, representing 67.3%-the highest average rate among higher education institutions in the country.

    The second place in the ranking went to ADA University, where 1,012 out of 1,615 graduates were employed (53.5%).

    In third place is Baku Engineering University, with 2,009 out of 3,112 graduates employed, or 50.6%.

    Bakı Ali Neft Məktəbi məzunların məşğulluq reytinqində birinci olub
    БВШН возглавил рейтинг трудоустройства выпускников

