Baku Higher Oil School tops graduate employment ranking
Education and science
- 23 January, 2026
- 16:32
Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has taken first place among Azerbaijani universities in terms of graduate employment.
According to Report, based on the State Employment Agency"s ranking for 2018–2022, a total of 402 out of 535 graduates of BHOS found jobs, representing 67.3%-the highest average rate among higher education institutions in the country.
The second place in the ranking went to ADA University, where 1,012 out of 1,615 graduates were employed (53.5%).
In third place is Baku Engineering University, with 2,009 out of 3,112 graduates employed, or 50.6%.
