19 departments of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University will be closed

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Restructuring changes will be made at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and 19 chairs (departments) will be closed at this university.

Report was told by the rector of ASOIU, Mustafa Babanli, works of joining the departments were launched:"The university has 47 departments. Departments will be combined in February. 28 departments will operate in the university after restructuring works."

He stated that, also university laboratories will be renewed.

Rector also said that, semester exams will be taken orally in ASOIU in the future.