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    Yellow wind warning issued for Baku and several Azerbaijani regions

    Ecology
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 17:22
    Yellow wind warning issued for Baku and several Azerbaijani regions

    Strong winds are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in several regions of Azerbaijan, on October 13.

    According to Report, the National Hydrometeorological Service has issued a yellow warning over the expected windy weather.

    Southeasterly winds with speeds of 13.9-20.7 m/s are forecast in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Salyan, Gobustan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Khizi and Gusar.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah Azərbaycanda güclü külək əsəcək - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
    В Азербайджане 13 октября ожидается сильный ветер
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