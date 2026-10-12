Yellow wind warning issued for Baku and several Azerbaijani regions

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Strong winds are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in several regions of Azerbaijan, on October 13.

According to Report, the National Hydrometeorological Service has issued a yellow warning over the expected windy weather.

Southeasterly winds with speeds of 13.9-20.7 m/s are forecast in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Salyan, Gobustan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Khizi and Gusar.