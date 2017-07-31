Windy weather terms will continue in Azerbaijan - FORECAST

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north-western wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 in daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg, which is the norm below the norm. Relative humidity will make 50-60%.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in daytime, 15-20 on mountains at night, 27-32 in afternoon.