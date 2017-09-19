Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 20.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 19-22 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 20-22 in Baku at night and 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 35-40% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19 degrees of heat at night, 31-36 in daytime, 11-16 on mountains at night, 21-26 in daytime.