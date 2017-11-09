Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be occasionally rainy, also, changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in the second half of the day in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 10. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-11 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 13-16 in daytime, in Baku 9-11 degrees at night and 14-16 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 768 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Intermittent rain predicted in the regions of Azerbaijan. Torrential rain, snowfall will be observed on mountainous areas at night and in morning. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in daytime. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 4-9 degrees of heat at night, 13-17 in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountains, 4-9 in daytime.