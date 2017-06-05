Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 6, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, rainless. Cloudiness will increase in the evening.

North-west wind will be replaced by mild south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 16-10 degrees of heat at night, 25-30 in the daytime,17-19 in Baku at night, 27-29 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and rain expected on some remote western regions in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 28-33 in the daytime, 9-14 on mountains at night, 18-23 in the daytime.