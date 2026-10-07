Azerbaijan's economic growth, strategic position, and successes across almost all sectors are being observed with great admiration, Yemen's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, resident in Ankara, Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turaik, said in an interview with Report's Turkish bureau.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan holds a particularly important position in the oil and natural gas sectors.

"We also observe that you attach great importance to the space sector, and I believe you will achieve successful results in this area as well," he said.

The ambassador recalled that Yemen maintained strong ties with Azerbaijan during the Soviet era: "At that time, Azerbaijani specialists worked in Yemen, particularly in culture and the arts. Yemeni students studied in Azerbaijan. Some of them settled in Azerbaijan, started families, and raised their children and grandchildren here."

Yemen views these developments as an important part of the historical ties between the two countries.

"Our main goal now is to build on these historical ties using the opportunities of the modern era and establish new areas of cooperation," he added.

Read the full interview here.