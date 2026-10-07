Zelim Tckaev reaches World Judo Championships quarterfinals in Baku
Individual sports
- 07 October, 2026
- 14:43
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Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tckaev has reached the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku.
According to Report, the 81 kg competitor defeated Nugzar Tatalashvili of the United Arab Emirates in the round of 16.
Tckaev will face Belgium's Matthias Casse in the quarterfinals.
Earlier, Tckaev beat Moldova's Victor Sterpu by ippon in his opening bout.
The World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena will conclude on October 11.
Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan's Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) claimed bronze.
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