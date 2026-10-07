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    NATO Military Committee chief makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

    Region
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:06
    NATO Military Committee chief makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

    A delegation led by NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone has made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

    According to Report's Eastern European bureau, Cavo Dragone met Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi today.

    The delegation led by the NATO Military Committee chief includes combat-experienced generals and admirals.

    Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine
    NATO Hərbi Komitəsinin rəhbəri Ukraynaya gözlənilməz səfər edib
    Глава Военного комитета НАТО неожиданно прибыл в Украину
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