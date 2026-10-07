Ukraine receives another 1.2 billion euros loan from EU
Other countries
- 07 October, 2026
- 15:27
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Ukraine has received another 1.2 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) program, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said, Report informs.
According to him, the funds will be allocated to urgent defense needs.
"With this tranche, Ukraine has already received nearly 13 billion euros in defense financing under the program," Koretskyi wrote on Telegram.
The premier noted that Ukraine continues to work with its European partners to ensure that the remaining allocated funding is provided on time and in full.
Ukrayna USL proqramı çərçivəsində Aİ-dən daha 1,2 milyard avro alıb
Украина получила еще 1,2 млрд евро от ЕС в рамках программы USL
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36