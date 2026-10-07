Ukraine receives another 1.2 billion euros loan from EU

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Ukraine has received another 1.2 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) program, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said, Report informs.

According to him, the funds will be allocated to urgent defense needs.

"With this tranche, Ukraine has already received nearly 13 billion euros in defense financing under the program," Koretskyi wrote on Telegram.

The premier noted that Ukraine continues to work with its European partners to ensure that the remaining allocated funding is provided on time and in full.