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    Ukraine's Foreign Minister thanks Azerbaijan for another batch of humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Ukraine's Foreign Minister thanks Azerbaijan for another batch of humanitarian aid

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has thanked Azerbaijan for another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the diplomat said in a post on X.

    Report quotes Sybiha as saying Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's solidarity and practical support.

    "Another shipment of vital energy equipment is being sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including powerful transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and other equipment to help strengthen the resilience of our energy system ahead of the heating season," the diplomat wrote.

    He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Azerbaijani people for their support for Ukraine.

    Azerbaijan sent another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine today as humanitarian aid. The aid was dispatched by the Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

    The shipment was assembled based on a request from the Ukrainian side and dispatched from the Sumgayit Technology Park. It included cables, wires, transformers and other electrical equipment worth a total of 2.5 million Azerbaijani manats.

    It should be noted that Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine on several occasions to help restore its energy supply system.

    Andrii Sybiha Humanitarian assistance Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Sibiqa Ukraynaya göndərilən humanitar yardıma görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Украины поблагодарил Азербайджан за очередную партию гумпомощи
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