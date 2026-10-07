Russian missile strike kills 13, injures 50 in Ukraine

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A Russian missile strike on the city of Pryluky in Ukraine's Chernihiv region has killed 13 civilians and injured 50 others, Report informs, citing the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to a statement published on Telegram, 13 civilians, including four children, had been killed in the Russian attack, while 50 people were injured. Seven of those injured are children.

Search and rescue operations are continuing under the rubble of a collapsed building.