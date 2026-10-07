Russian missile strike kills 13, injures 50 in Ukraine
Other countries
- 07 October, 2026
- 15:38
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A Russian missile strike on the city of Pryluky in Ukraine's Chernihiv region has killed 13 civilians and injured 50 others, Report informs, citing the press service of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to a statement published on Telegram, 13 civilians, including four children, had been killed in the Russian attack, while 50 people were injured. Seven of those injured are children.
Search and rescue operations are continuing under the rubble of a collapsed building.
Ukraynaya endirilən zərbələr nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 18-ə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
Число погибших при ударе по Прилукам возросло до 18 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36