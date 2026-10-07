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    EU members agree 22nd sanctions package against Russia

    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:00
    EU members agree 22nd sanctions package against Russia

    Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) member states have agreed on the 22nd sanctions package against Russia, which will target more than 1,500 companies and individuals linked to the country's defense sector, a European source told TASS, Report informs.

    "The ambassadors agreed to blacklist more than 1,500 enterprises and individuals," the source said.

    The package is expected to be approved by the EU Council and enter into force by the end of the week.

    European Union (EU) Sanctions against Russia
    "Reuters" Aİ-nin Rusiyaya qarşı 22-ci sanksiyalar paketinin detallarını açıqlayıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Reuters раскрыл детали согласованного ЕС 22-го пакета санкций против РФ - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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    44 - Tezliklə

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