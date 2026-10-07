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    OIC official: Families of missing persons have right to know truth

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:35
    OIC official: Families of missing persons have right to know truth

    The right of families of missing persons to know the truth must be ensured, said Haci Ali Acikgul, Vice Chairman of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Report informs.

    Speaking during a panel session held as part of the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, he noted that the right of families of missing persons to obtain information about the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones is a fundamental humanitarian and human rights principle.

    Acikgul also stressed the need to establish a safe and impartial mechanism for the timely exchange and verification of information on missing persons, their movements, possible burial sites, and related documents.

    Missing persons Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Baku Dialogue
    İƏT rəsmisi: İtkin şəxslərin ailələrinin həqiqəti bilmək hüququ təmin edilməlidir
    Хаджи Али Ачыкгюль: Семьи пропавших без вести лиц имеют право знать правду
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