Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan calls for stronger voice for small island states in global climate policy

    Ecology
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 15:12
    Azerbaijan calls for stronger voice for small island states in global climate policy

    Azerbaijan has consistently advocated ensuring that the voices of those most affected by the climate crisis, including Small Island Developing States (SIDS), are not only heard but also meaningfully reflected in global climate policy, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said at the Pre-COP31 event in Fiji, co-hosted by Fiji, Tuvalu and Australia.

    According to Report, Babayev said it was particularly important to ensure that the specific vulnerabilities faced by Small Island Developing States received adequate attention on the international agenda and that these countries were provided with the support needed to address their particular challenges.

    He noted that the first decade of the Paris Agreement had already been completed, adding that its policy cycle had been made fully operational at COP29 and further progress had been achieved at COP30.

    Babayev said all the mechanisms needed to deliver ambition and implementation were now in place and that the next decade should become a genuine phase of implementation.

    He said COP31 was being clearly positioned as an implementation-focused COP, with the presidency concentrating on the principles of Dialogue, Consensus and Action.

    According to Babayev, the Action Agenda links implementation with finance, energy, resilience, industrialization and other areas. He said COP31 should therefore become an implementation COP not simply by asking countries to do more, but by making it more feasible for them to deliver on commitments they had already undertaken.

    He stressed that implementation should not be measured only by the presentation of ambitious plans already in place, adding that the key issue was whether countries had the necessary capacities and enabling conditions to turn those plans into reality.

    Babayev said financing, along with other means of implementation, must be ensured to enable the full delivery of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

    He added that COP31 should maintain the momentum generated by the climate finance outcomes achieved at COP29.

    Babayev said the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG) could not and should not remain merely an aspirational target on paper, stressing that it was not only a financial objective but also a test of the effectiveness and credibility of the multilateral climate process, including the Paris Agreement.

    He also said COP31 should address challenges related to the Global Goal on Adaptation, including those concerning indicators.

    Babayev added that Baku, Belém and Antalya should be united around a common objective.

    He said COP31's Action Agenda should help connect countries' priorities with finance, investment, technology and partnerships and accelerate implementation on the ground.

    According to Babayev, it should contribute to delivering decisions already taken and transform formal processes into solutions focused on concrete action.

    COP31 Mukhtar Babayev Climate action
    Muxtar Babayev: Azərbaycan kiçik ada dövlətlərinin iqlim müzakirələrində iştirakının genişləndirilməsini dəstəkləyib
    Мухтар Бабаев призвал объединить Баку, Белем и Анталью вокруг общей климатической цели
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed