Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on August 2. North-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 32-37 in daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 34-36 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make 55-65%.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in some mountainous areas. Weak east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in daytime, 15-20 on mountains at night, 27-32 in afternoon.