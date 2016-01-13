Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 14 announced

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 14, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 8-13 in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions the weather will be mainly dry, but rain is expected in some places in the northern and western regions, sleet and snow is predicted in mountainous regions,. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees of frost at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.