Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 23, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, weather will be foggy in some places, is predicted to rain at night.

The north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally at night and in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 7-10 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning fog and drizzle in the evening is expected, the rain is also predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.