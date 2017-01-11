Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on January 12, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, drizzly rain is expected.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The north wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 7-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime.

Higher than normal atmospheric pressure of 770 mm mercury column will down to 767 mm of mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. Foggy weather, drizzly rain is expected in some eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +1+6 C in daytime.