Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 6 January. The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday, January 7, was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy and intermittent in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and drizzle is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Intermittent north-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-east wind in afternoon.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be will be 4-6 C at night, 8-11 C in afternoon, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 9-11 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 mm mercury column to 775 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85 C at night and 55-60% in afternoon.

On January 7, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be rainy and snowy in some places at night and in the morning. There will be fog in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be from 1 degrees of frost to + 4˚C at night, 7-12˚C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5˚C at night and 5-10˚C in afternoon.