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    Trump says Iran abandoned plans to acquire nuclear weapons

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    • 04 October, 2026
    • 09:23
    Trump says Iran abandoned plans to acquire nuclear weapons

    US President Donald Trump is confident that Iran has abandoned all plans to acquire nuclear weapons, Report informs via TASS.

    "Iran, as you know, is virtually giving up any plans of a nuclear weapon," he said in response to reporters" questions on the South Lawn of the White House.

    Trump added that he still has to make a decision on Iran but provided no details. The US leader also said that Iran has been defeated.

    Nuclear program Donald Trump United States of America Islamic Republic of Iran
    Tramp: İran nüvə silahını yaratmaq planlarından imtina edib
    Дональд Трамп: Иран отказался от планов по созданию ядерного оружия
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