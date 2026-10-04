Trump says Iran abandoned plans to acquire nuclear weapons
Other countries
- 04 October, 2026
- 09:23
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US President Donald Trump is confident that Iran has abandoned all plans to acquire nuclear weapons, Report informs via TASS.
"Iran, as you know, is virtually giving up any plans of a nuclear weapon," he said in response to reporters" questions on the South Lawn of the White House.
Trump added that he still has to make a decision on Iran but provided no details. The US leader also said that Iran has been defeated.
Tramp: İran nüvə silahını yaratmaq planlarından imtina edib
Дональд Трамп: Иран отказался от планов по созданию ядерного оружия
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