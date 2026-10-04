Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    World Judo Championships: Four Azerbaijani athletes begin campaign

    Individual sports
    • 04 October, 2026
    • 09:11
    World Judo Championships: Four Azerbaijani athletes begin campaign

    The 2026 Senior World Judo Championships will get underway in Baku today.

    According to Report, competitors will contest the women's 48 kg and men's 60 kg weight categories on the opening day of the tournament, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

    Four Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami on the first day of competition.

    In the women's 48 kg category, Shafag Hamidova will face Natacha Razafindrakalo of Madagascar in the round of 32, while Konul Aliyeva will meet Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile in the round of 16.

    In the men's 60 kg division, Balabay Aghayev will compete against the winner of the bout between Artsiom Kolasau of Belarus and Dilshot Khalmatov of Ukraine in the round of 16. Ahmad Yusifov will face the winner of the clash between Bakhrom Boturov of Uzbekistan and Tumenjargal Tuvshintur of Mongolia.

    The tournament will run through October 11 and feature 622 judokas from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

    Azerbaijan will be represented by 24 judokas in 13 weight categories in the individual competitions, comprising 17 men and 7 women. The national team will also compete in the mixed team event scheduled for October 11.

    2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijani judokas
    Cüdo üzrə dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın 4 təmsilçisi mübarizəyə start verir
    На чемпионате мира четыре азербайджанских дзюдоиста сегодня вступают в борьбу
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