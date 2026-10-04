Six years have passed since the first missile strike by the Armenian Armed Forces on the city of Ganja during the Second Karabakh War, Report informs.

At around 10 a.m. (GMT+4) on October 4, 2020, private residential houses and a two-story building in Azerbaijan's second-largest city were damaged in a missile strike launched from the Armenian territoryş

It was the first missile strike by the Armenian Armed Forces against an area located far from the combat zone. As a result of the attack, a civilian, Tunар Goshgar oglu Aliyev, was killed and 32 other civilians were injured. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and historical buildings were destroyed.

During the Patriotic War in autumn 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces carried out artillery and missile strikes on Ganja five times - on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17. As a result of the attacks, 26 people were killed and 175 were injured, while civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.