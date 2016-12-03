Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On December 4, mild south-west wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +5°C-+8°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10-+15°C in the daytime. 6-8 degrees of heat is predicted in Baku at night, 13-15 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 762 mm Hg to 766 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 % at night, 60-70 % in the daytime.

The weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly rainless. Fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +1-+6°C at night, +10-+15°C in the daytime, also, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on the mountains, 7-12 degrees of heat in the daytime is predicted.