Snow predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 8, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless, is expected to be foggy in some places.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, it will drizzle in some places tomorrow evening. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 0-4 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 2-4 at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, sleet and snow is expected in some western regions in the evening. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be from - 2 degrees to 3 degrees C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, in the high mountainous areas -9-14 C of frost at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.