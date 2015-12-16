Sleet and snow predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be rainy in some places, mainly will be dry in the second half of the daytime.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 17 in the capital and on the peninsula mild north wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

On December 17, rain is predicted in in some places of Azerbaijani regions, sleet and snow, as well fog is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 6-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-7 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.